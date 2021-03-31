Following the release of her candid documentary Dancing with the Devil pop icon Demi Lovato has spoken honestly with celebrity podcast host Joe Rogan about her past struggles

In episode #1625 of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast Demi spoke about the overdose in 2018 which almost killed her. “I had three strokes, a heart attack and multiple organ failure and I still have brain damage from it,” she said. “I have blind spots in my vision and I also had hearing loss from everything.”

The ‘What Other People Say’ singer has previously revealed she struggled with anorexia nervosa and bulimia nervosa, and told Joe Rogan that ,while she was sober, her eating disorder became worse.

Demi said: “I had told my treatment team at the time, ‘I need help, my bulimia is getting really bad.’ And they said, ‘Well, you’re not sick enough, but we can put together this week-long intensive retreat for you.” The singer went on to reveal she’s with a different treatment team now and seemed positive about her experience with them.

Turning to love and relationships, Demi also revealed to Rogan that she identifies as pansexual. Describing her current views on relationships, Demi said ““I was engaged to a man last year. I totally thought I’d be married, maybe pregnant by now. And that’s not the case. I also don’t know if I’m going to end up with a guy, so I can’t really see myself maybe getting pregnant. I’m so fluid now — and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted-off.” The podcast host sought to clarify if this meant she was attracted to both men and women, saying “What do they call that? ‘Pansexual?’,” and Demi responded, “Yeah, pansexual. [I like] anything, really.”

Demi Lovato’s new album Dancing with the Devil….The Art of Starting Over is out this Friday