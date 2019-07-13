Just when we thought we couldn’t get enough of her blunt outbursts and general gasness, the 6 foot 7’ professional basketball player swoops in with ‘Ovie Time’.

Last night’s episode saw the 28-year-old bust out some moves and make up a rap about chickens as he cooked himself some breakfast.

And his reference 1998 movie ‘Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While You’re Drinking Juice In The Hood’ every time someone receives a text has viewers in stitches every time.

Despite Anna Vakili recoupling with a previous partner, Jordan, Ovie has remained cool, calm and collected and formed a wholesome friendship couple with Amber.

Fans took to Twitter to pretty much petition for the meme-maker to get his own show.

Currently, couple Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae are tipped to win the show, however, the odds that Ovie and Amber make it as the first friendship couple to take home the £50K prize money are growing higher each day.