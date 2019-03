Maybe David was a rapper in a previous life…. a crap one.

Having to come up with new ways of introducing songs on the radio can be tough sometimes, but that doesn’t stop Beats Big Lunch presenter, David Hammond.

In this short clip you’ll see David try his best to channel his inner Eminem and rap over G.R.L. – Ugly Heart.

What do you think?

Would you buy his album?

Nah we wouldn’t either….

