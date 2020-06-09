Not a headline expected by many but David Beckham is reportedly in talks with both Netflix and the BBC to create his own cooking show.

Inspired by Gordon Ramsey, the football star is allegedly in advanced discussions with the production companies which would see Beckham share an array of cooking recipes in an interactive format.

According to The Sun, the cookery show is currently being developed by his company Studio 99.

Speaking to the publication, a source has said the move was inspired by Beckham’s friend Gordon Ramsay.

“One of the unintended benefits of lockdown for David has been the opportunity to do what he loves most – baking.

“He’s been recreating some of his mum’s old recipes, and got a load of pots and pans for his birthday recently.

“David’s also used this time to really focus on Studio 99, and initially chatted to Gordon about the pair doing an Instagram Live.

“He’s seen how well Gordon has done with his own cookery shows and his Studio Ramsay production company, and Gordon’s given him some great advice.

“Series like The Last Dance on Netflix – about basketball player Michael Jordan – have made networks including the BBC keen to talk to sportspeople.

“The appetite is there for someone like David.

“Plus he comes with a huge social media presence which, in this day and age, is basically free advertising.”

In 2019, the former footballer announced his company Studio 99 was set to make a series of documentaries, shows and more.

The cookery show move comes after Beckham as spent much of his social media time recently showcasing his cookery skills in Instagram lives.