David Attenborough switches to Netflix. For reals.

The new Netflix series, narrated by Sir David Attenborough, tells “the story of our changing planet and what we can do to help it thrive.”

‘Our Planet’ launches on the platform on April 5th and will feature local narrators in ten languages including Spanish-language narrators Penélope Cruz for Spain and Salma Hayek for Latin America.

This marks somewhat of a blow to the BBC but a bit of a coup for Netflix as Attenborough rarely works with any other broadcaster or service.

The show comes to Netflix worldwide on April 5th.

