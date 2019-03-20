David Attenborough switches to Netflix. For reals.

The new Netflix series, narrated by Sir David Attenborough, tells “the story of our changing planet and what we can do to help it thrive.”

‘Our Planet’ launches on the platform on April 5th and will feature local narrators in ten languages including Spanish-language narrators Penélope Cruz for Spain and Salma Hayek for Latin America.

highlights of the our planet trailer, launching april 5:

– Sir David Attenborough’s voice

– a whale having a lovely bath

– a leopard smooching another leopard

– a baby gorilla pretending to be a backpack

– approx 2,345,004,356 leaves

– mm Sir David Attenborough’s voice pic.twitter.com/wkJ1iBLSdl — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 19, 2019

This marks somewhat of a blow to the BBC but a bit of a coup for Netflix as Attenborough rarely works with any other broadcaster or service.

David Attenborough narrates outside of BBC is a proof that @netflix is producing more awesome content every day. Can't wait to binge-watch #OurPlanet with Sir David Attenborough's voice. 😍😍https://t.co/WROtCuaBik — Jay Malaviya (@JayMalaviya) March 19, 2019

Also I’m so sensitive atm. Just cried all the way through the ‘Our Planet’ trailer — Bets 🌹 (@Betielen) March 19, 2019

The show comes to Netflix worldwide on April 5th.

