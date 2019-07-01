David Attenborough has been hailed the ‘hero of Glastonbury’ after an unscheduled appearance at the festival.

The 93-year-old took threaded the boards of the Pyramid stage shortly before Kylie Minogue’s set – the stage which hosted acts such as The Killers, Liam Gallagher, Hozier and Stromzy mere hours before.

The naturalist delivered a powerful speech about the environment, more specifically the ocean, and appeared taken aback by the warm reception he received.

His speech began with a montage of ocean scenes from the natural history series Blue Planet 2 and thanked festival-goers for cutting their plastic use at the festival.

“There was one sequence in Blue Planet 2 which everyone seems to remember. It was one in which we showed what plastic has done to the creatures that live in the ocean. They have an extraordinary effect.

And now, this great festival has gone plastic-free. That is more than a million bottles of water that have not been drunk by you at Glastonbury. Thank you. Thank you

He went on to announce his new TV series Seven Worlds, One Planet, which is due to air on BBC One later this year.

The trailer for the series also featured a new song, Out There, from Australian singer Sia, and film composer Hans Zimmer.

Social media was flooded with tweets of mass appreciation from users.

“I’m not sure I could love Sir David Attenborough any more,” one user tweeted.

“What a human being. He has arguably done more than anyone in inspiring us all to love & care for this wonderful planet & it’s animals”

Stop the festival, we found him. David Attenborough is the Glaso hero 2019

Another user had a great idea for his 94th birthday.

“We should have some kind of world nature day for his 94th birthday where everyone plants something no matter how big or small”