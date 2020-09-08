Their are reports that David and Victoria Beckham secretly battling coronavirus after catching it in America.

Several relatives and staff members also came down with the virus following the launch of David’s new football club.

The ordeal is believed to have begun early in March, when David’s Inter Miami side played their first game away at Los Angeles FC.

According to a new report, the football legend, 45, and his designer wife, 46, feared they were ‘super-spreaders’ after several of their staff also caught the virus, following two weeks spent jetting across the globe with their children.

The pair split their time between the States and the UK between March 5 and 19, travelling from Los Angeles to London to the Cotswolds to Miami and then back to the Cotswolds, with no way of knowing when in their travels they contracted the virus.