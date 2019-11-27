The legend that is Danny DeVito has revealed that he’s into the idea of a Matilda sequel.

The 90s classic saw the gifted Matilda navigate through life with kinetic powers and the tough Ms Trunchbull as a headmaster in school whilst Danny DeVito featured as Matilda’s father Harry Wormwood.

Speaking to Comicbook.com, Devito said a sequel to Matila was always in his head.

“I always wanted to do ‘Matilda 2’, but when the kid was still a kid, but that was like 20 years ago, 25 years ago,”.

“Maybe Matilda has a kid, and we can do something ”.

Mara Wilson, who played Matilda in the original, is now 32 years old.

Danny made the comments while promoting Jumanji: The Next Level.