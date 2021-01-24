Former Love Island winner Dani Dyer has welcomed her first child – a son, with her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence.

Last July, the couple announced their pregnancy.

Dyer has been sharing the journey to motherhood on social media and announced the birth via Instagram.

The Love Island star wrote: “After a very long day and night finally our special little boy arrived 23/01/2021”.

“Weighing 7 pound.. We are in a complete baby bubble and enjoying every moment, can not believe he is ours, completely in love and so grateful to be his mummy..

“Sending all my love to all the other mommas to be out there in lockdown.. the best experience ever will never forget this day”.

Dad Sammy took to social media saying: “Wow I just simply cannot put this moment in to words, a day I will never forget with a boy I will never stop loving.”

Dani Dyer’s father Danny Dyer took to social media writing: “So my baby had a baby. F**k me we needed some joy this year.”

“So proud of you @danidyerxx cannot wait to meet the little beaut.”.