Actress Lisa Sheridan, who was most known for her appearance in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, has died aged 44.

Sheridan’s manager, Mitch Clem, confirmed her death to People.com on Wednesday.

“We all loved Lisa very much and are devastated by the loss we all feel,” Mitch said.

“She passed away Monday morning, at home, in her apartment in New Orleans. We are waiting for a coroners report on the cause of death.”

He continued: “The family has unequivocally confirmed that this is not a suicide. Any suggestion to the contrary is absolutely, 100 per cent unfounded.”

Friends of the actress have since posted tributes on social media.

Filmmaker Michael Dunaway wrote a tribute to the actress on Instagram.

“She called me Big Brother, and for all intents and purposes I was. I met Lisa when she was fourteen years old, over thirty years ago,” he wrote.

“We were immediately attached at the hip, true soulmates from minute one.”

Actress Donna D’Errico took to Facebook to express her shock at the news.

“It’s so rare to find kind, gentle souls like hers in this industry, this city…even this world. Truly one of the most genuinely sweet and gentle people I’ve ever come across in my life,” she wrote.

“She brought a sweetness and bright energy to any room she happened to walk into…even in her darker times.”

