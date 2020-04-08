Tiger King is easily one of the most baffling shows Netflix has added for some time.

But it seems the show couldn’t include everything, even a rant from tiger keeper Joe Exotic about him not being allowed to use the N-word as a white man.

Speaking to the press, the show’s creator Rebecca Chaiklin explained why the clip had been cut from the documentary series.

“Joe is a racist, I would say categorically,” she said. “He said things when we were filming that were very unsettling.” She continued: “They didn’t have a context in the story, but he has a lot to learn. I think most of it was ignorance and not having a lot of exposure, and I think he even evolved over the course of the time that we filmed.”

John Goode added of Joe, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage: “I would say it’s very important for people to know this, that there seems to be an overwhelming amount of empathy for [Joe’s current husband] Dillon.

“We had empathy for Joe, but Joe did a lot of horrible things. Joe committed some really serious crimes and Joe was not only cruel and inhumane to his animals, he was cruel to the people around him.

“I think it’s very important for people to understand that Joe is an actor and he tells people what they want to hear.

Since the show has gained popularity there has been an influx of Tweets about Joe Exotic.

Very important to maintain a semblance of routine in these uncertain times. For instance, I now wake up at 3am every night without fail and spend ninety minutes worrying about everything from Debenhams' financial woes to how Joe Exotic's employees are getting on. — ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) April 8, 2020