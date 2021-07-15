A company in the UK is offering a position to one lucky person to basically play with puppies all day.

The “Chief Puppy Officer” will be responsible for entertaining the adorable fur babies in a 9-5 job to babysit other employees pets.

The business based in Manchester is an online shop that sells personalised items for cats and dogs – as well as their owners.

Yappy.com is on the lookout for someone to take charge and entertain the doggys while owners are busy working at their desks creating products for pets across the country for £24,000 per year.

In addition to taking care of the pets, the successful candidate will be required to carry out market research with each office dog, providing written feedback on toys, treats and accessories to help yappy.com create products.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yappy.com 🐾 (@yappy_com)

In addition, you’ll chaperon each dog to their photoshoots on time and ensuring they always look picture perfect.

“If your dream is to cuddle, stroke and play with dogs all day AND get paid for it, then our ‘Chief Puppy Officer’ role may just be the dream job you’ve been looking for.” The company says on their website.

“Here at yappy.com, delivering tail-wagging happiness to all dogs is the reason we get out of bed in the morning, and ensuring the ulti-mutt happiness of our dog family who work beside us each day is equally as impawtant!”

“That’s why we’re sniffing out a Chief Puppy Officer to take charge of all our adorable dogs and keep them yappy whilst our team is busy creating amazing, personalised dog gifts for over 420 breeds.

It’s a hard job but someone has to do it – from playing with our dogs and ensuring they’re entertained and stimulated, to tickling tummies, offering endless strokes and catering for their every need, it’s essential that the hired CPO is prepared to offer puppy love on tap from 9 ‘til 5.”

You can check out and apply for the role here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yappy.com 🐾 (@yappy_com)