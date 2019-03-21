Colin Farrell leads the Late Late Show lineup this Friday

Actor Colin Farrell will lead the Late Late Show lineup this friday and will chat to host Ryan Tubridy on what fans can expect from the live action remake of Disney film ‘Dumbo’, where he plays war veteran Holt Farrier.

Colin will also be joined by some Special Olympics medal holders to celebrate their achievements at the World Games in Abu Dhabi.

Trainer Ted Walsh, double winning jockey Rachael Blackmore and Gold Cup champion Paul Townend will take a look back at the stand out moments of this year’s Cheltenham festival.

Dancing with the Stars finalists Johnny Ward, Cliona Hagan and Mairead Ronan will discuss their nerves ahead of the live finale and if the coveted Glitterball Trophy will be going to a woman for the first time.

Jessica Bowes, who was left with long term physical and psychological damage after a vicious assault by the father of her children left every bone in her face broken, joins Ryan to discuss the events that led to the attack, and why she waived her anonymity to speak out against domestic violence laws.

There will also be music from Aslan and Screaming Orphans.

Share it:













Don't Miss