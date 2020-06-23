Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney look set to take their dispute to High Court.

The case stems from Coleen accusing Rebekah of leaking stories about her to the papers, a claim which Rebekah denies.

The case will reportedly cost them around five hundred thousand euro each after Coleen accused Rebekah of leaking information about her to the press last year.

The upcoming case is apparently costing both sides five hundred thousand pounds each. Last month the pair apparently held a video meeting to try and avoid an expensive court hearing but it failed.