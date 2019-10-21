By Anna O’Donoghue

Coleen Rooney has broken her social media silence for the first time since she was deemed #WagathaChristie.

The 33-year-old has tweeted about not being able to travel to Barbados with her family due to an illness.

This is the first time she has spoken out since her public social media exchange with Rebekah Vardy.

Captioning a picture of her youngest son Cass, Coleen told her 1.3M followers that she has an infection and is too ill to travel.

She went on to explain that Wayne and their other children, Kai, Klay and Kit, are on the holiday without her and for the time being, she’s “not able to join them.”

“We had planned to be with the rest of our family in Barbados for half term break,” she said.

“Unfortunately I became poorly with an infection before we were due to leave. I am not able to join them for the time being, even though I am feeling better”

In a subtweet she went on to say that she wanted to make things clear before her children get photograph without her.

“Feel better! So hard as a mum when you’re sick yourself when you have wee ones. Also sad you need to explain yourself. Your boys always seem so happy – credit to you!,” one of her followers repiled.

While another offered to be there for her if she wanted to talk: “So sorry to hear you’re going through this Coleen. Ignore all the online bullies. My DMs are open if you to talk”