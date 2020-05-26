Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have reportedly split after 3 years together.

The Riverdale stars started dating back in 2017 after meeting on the set of the hit Netflix series.

According to PageSix, the duo decided to part ways before the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions were increased in America.

Speaking to the publication, a source revealed the news.

“Cole and Lili split before the pandemic hit, and have been quarantining separately. They remain good friends”.

This comes after fellow Riverdale actor, Skeet Ulrich, appeared on his girlfriend’s Instagram Live seemingly spilling the details.

Replying to the question “Do you think that Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are a cute couple?”, their co-star responded in the past tense suggesting they were no longer together.

“I think they were a very cute couple,”, Skeet responded with his girlfriend emphasising “They were a very cute couple, they’re both beautiful people”.

In July 2019, there were previous reports of a split between the famous couple after rumours started spreading that Cole cheated on Lili with supermodel Kaia Gerber.

Reacting to the rumours, Sprouse denied the accusation on Instagram.

“When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences. And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it’s clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle.

“But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address, and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism. Choose humanity, stop being [a clown]”.

Lili also posting denying the claims.