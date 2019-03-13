@KwakaFlocka on twitter posed the question and people have been sharing the songs that they cannot STAND!

Look, we all have to listen to music we don’t like at some stage in our lives, but do we really want to be doing it when we’ve paid a tenner for entry, 3 euro for cloakroom and then stud in a queue for 20 minutes trying to get a drink?

All you want to do, is have a bop, chill out and listen to some good tunes.

So why don’t nightclubs get that?

People have taken to Twitter to share their least favorite club ‘bangers’. Obviously you won’t agree with alllllll of them, but there’s definitely some on this list that you’re guaranteed to HATE!

Omg that’s the song that instantly came to mind — Kurt P. Vincent (@kurtpvincent) March 12, 2019

I just couldn't get myself to like "In Da Club" (2003) no matter how great a night it was. — Justin Perras (@jgperras) March 12, 2019

I hope Moves Like Jagger isn’t considered a club banger, but if it is, that’s 100% my vote. It’s absolutely horrific. — DB (@dbVegas12) March 12, 2019

Nelly – Hot In Here. Mad corny to me, but even I would be remiss to deny the impact in had in the early 2000's. — Shoepreme Being (@coolHandLeek9) March 12, 2019

"Party Rock" should be permanently retired from streaming https://t.co/KujYzyM1Zk — Art Vandelay (@mDAuria5) March 12, 2019

(Basically everything by LMFAO)

Shots by LMFAO feat Lil Jon — MC (@GoochyLord) March 12, 2019

T Pain – Buy U A Drank https://t.co/9QBVZyvROE — Brian Cronin (@jbriancronin) March 12, 2019

I’ve also decided to add some of my own least favorite songs of all time that used to be on replay in clubs… don’t hate me for my choices in music.

Also this, NOPE! Can’t ever listen to this again….

If you have any more you think we should add to the list, let us know and join David and Paula weekday afternoons from 2:30 on #TheBuzz

Share it:













Don't Miss