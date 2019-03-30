Cork actor Cillian Murphy is reported to be in talks to join the sequel to ‘A Quiet Place’.

The 2018 thriller starred Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, who also directed, and was a major box office hit, grossing over $340 million worldwide.

There are no details available on the role Murphy, 42, would play if a deal is agreed, Variety reports.

‘A Quiet Place’ followed a family which made as little noise as possible while hiding from creatures with an acute sense of hearing.

Blunt and Krasinski will reunite with the film’s teenage stars, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, for the follow-up and Krasinski will again write the script with co-writers Bryan Woods and Scott Beck.

The sequel is due to be released on May 15, 2020.

Murphy is best known for his role in the critically acclaimed ‘Peaky Blinders’. He set to return as Tommy Shelby in the fifth season of the BBC series this year.

He starred as the villain Scarecrow in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dark Knight’ trilogy. Murphy also recently appeared in ‘Dunkirk’ and ‘Anthropoid.”

Share it:













Don't Miss