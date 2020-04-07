Chrissy Teigen says she’ll be emotional when she’s able to see people properly again.

She’s been isolating at home with her husband John Legend and their children during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chatting on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Chrissy shared her thoughts on social distancing.

Chrissy and John got real about the “ups and downs” that come with social distancing.

The married pair helped Ellen DeGeneres kick off the new at-home edition of her talk show, appearing via video on the syndicated series to discuss how they’ve been coping during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Teigen has been living in a rented beach-side California home with her mom, Legend and their two children — Luna, who turns 4 years old on April 14, and Miles, who will be 2 on May 16.

While the family has been filling their time with fun activities, silly social media stints, at-home concerts, and more, the couple admits that the time indoors has taken a slight toll.

wait im late to this, is tomorrow now today https://t.co/bOSfM7mscT — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 6, 2020