Chris Evans created an online storm over the weekend when he accidentally posted an explicit nude image from his phone.

The Marvel actor shared a video of his family laughing as they played a game of “Heads Up” on his Instagram Story. However, the since-deleted video ended with a bit of a mishap on the actor’s part.

His Marvel co-star Mark Ruffalo compared his embarrassment to Donald Trump.

.@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 13, 2020

While actress Kat Dennings said the online support of Chris has been wonderful but wishes it extended towards women in similar situations.

The public respect for Chris Evans’ privacy/feelings is wonderful. Wouldn’t it be nice if it extended to women when this kind of thing happens? — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) September 13, 2020

Chris’s brother, actor Scott Evans made a tongue-in-cheek comment, saying he was off social media yesterday and asked his followers what he’d missed?

Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What’d I miss? — Scott Evans (@thescottevans) September 13, 2020

Although the actor quickly took the video down, many were able to screengrab the photo grid to speculate on whether or not Evans accidentally shared a snap of his own penis.

He has yet to comment publicly on the gaffe, meaning it’s unclear if it was even his camera roll, let alone his genitals.