Childish Gambino has officially released his new album entitled ‘3.15.20’.

A countdown clock appeared on the artist’s website ‘Donald Glover Presents’ over the weekend in the lead up to the launch.

Childish Gambino’s new album countdown 😍! 12 hrs from now pic.twitter.com/XHBy1fVk6j — MOE MALIK~Commissions Closed😓 (@SuperNerdyGeek) March 21, 2020

The album features collaborations with Ariana Grande, 21 Savage and Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson.

