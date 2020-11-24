Actor Channing Tatum has given fans a glimpse of his new look as he marked the end of filming on his new movie.

The Magic Mike star appears in upcoming film Dog, in which an army ranger and his dog go on a road trip to attend a funeral.

Tatum posted a photo to Instagram, with the cpation “There is nothing and i mean nothing as good as finishing the hardest job of my life. And then shaving my head and letting the character go.”

As well as playing the lead role, Tatum has co-directed his latest venture along with creative partner Reid Carolin who also wrote the script.

The comedy sees Tatum paired with a dog named named Lulu for a drive along the USA’s Pacific coast in order to get to a fellow soldier’s funeral on time; Channing Tatum and a dog?! Sounds like the perfect movie to us!