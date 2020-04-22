Joaquin Phoenix, Al Gore, Jack Johnson and KT Tunstall are just some of the famous faces coming together for a virtual festival for Earth Day live today.

Mark Ruffalo, Moby and Jane Fonda are also among the activists, and musicians taking part in the three day virtual event.

Earth Day plans were upended just over a month ago, as cities and states began telling people to stay at home to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. Since then, organizers have scrambled to make plans online.

It is celebrating movements fighting the climate crisis.