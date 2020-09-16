Kim Kardashian West is joining other celebrities in freezing her Facebook and Instagram accounts, in protest about the spread of hate and propaganda.

She’s campaigning for social media to tackle misinformation, which she says “has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy”.

Actors including Jennifer Lawrence and Sacha Baron Cohen also tweeted, calling on Facebook to do more.

Amazing – every hour, more people are joining tomorrow's Instagram freeze to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit Advertisers, FB employees and users are fed up. Facebook – stop spreading the hate, lies and conspiracies that inflame our societies!@NAACP@ColorOfChange @ADL pic.twitter.com/lrI8l7SRfY — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) September 15, 2020

The 24-hour “freeze” is part of a “week of action” on Instagram led by the Stop Hate for Profit coalition, which is “demanding parent company Facebook take action to address racism, hate, and disinformation on its platforms,” according to a press release.

The coalition is helmed by nine major civil rights and advocacy organizations, including the Anti-Defamation League and the NAACP.

The campaign’s goal is to call out the social media giant “for its role in inciting violence, spreading racism and hate, and contributing to electoral disinformation,” the release said.

In addition to the posting pause, participants have also been asked to share a “series of coordinated messages” to their accounts this week.

The platform’s vice-president for northern Europe Steve Hatch says they’re trying to get the balance right.