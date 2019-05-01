SpongeBob Squarepants. Picture: Nickelodeon.

Anyone born in the 90s will surely be feeling quite old, as SpongeBob turns 20-years-old today.

The Nickelodeon hit aired for the first time on May 1, 1999 and the rest is history.

Twenty years on, Spongebob Squarepants and fellow Bikini Bottom residents are still capturing the hearts of kids across the world.

The show’s creator, Stephen Hillenburg, was a marine biologist and directed, wrote and produced the show from its beginning up until he died on November 26, 2018.

SpongeBob is now the fifth longest-running American animated series and is the only ’90’s series on Nickelodeon currently on air.

As of 2017, it has generated over $13 billion and has four Emmy Awards, two BAFTA Children’s Awards and number of others.

It even has a newly described fungus named after it: Spongiforma squarepantsii.

Oh, and a Broadway musical based on it opened in 2017 to critical acclaim.

Feeling nostalgic? Don’t be.

A SpongeBob Squarepants spin-off is currently in development and there’s a game show in the works based entirely on the animation.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Viacom Digital Studios will debut the ‘SpongeBob Smarty Pants Game Show on Facebook and Youtube.

It will feature two super fans competing to win the Golden Pineapple.

