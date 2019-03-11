Author Cecelia Ahern has confirmed she has written a sequel to her debut novel, ‘PS I Love You’.

‘Postscript’ will be published in the autumn and continues the story of Holly Kennedy and Gerry Clarke.

‘PS I Love You’ focused on Holly and Gerry’s relationship and ten envelopes Holly received after Gerry’s death – one for each month after Gerry died.

The envelopes contained messages from Gerry to his wife, all ending with “PS I Love You”.

It was a No. 1 best-seller in Ireland for 19 weeks in 2004.

Ms Ahern said continuing the story was “an emotional experience” and she hinted it will be a tearjerker.

“I’ve done it. I’ve written the sequel to PS I LOVE YOU and it’s titled ‘Postscript’,” Ms Ahern said.

“It’s the PS to my PS of 15 years ago and writing it has been an emotional experience.

“I don’t know how I’ve succeeded in keeping this a secret for so long but I’ve been bursting to share it.

“‘Postscript’ will be published this autumn. I hope you’ll welcome back Holly…and Gerry…and ugly cry through the story as much as I did.”

Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler starred in a film adaptation of ‘PS I Love You’ which was released in 2007.

Ms Ahern is now an award-winning author published in nearly fifty countries, and has sold over 25 million copies of her novels worldwide.

