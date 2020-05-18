The cast of The Umbrella Academy has virtually come together to mark season 2’s release date.
The superhero series first aired on Netflix early last year and followed the lives of seven extraordinary humans who were adopted by an eccentric billionaire and made into a superhero team.
Season 2 returns to the streaming service on July 31.
The cast, which includes Irish actor Robert Sheehan, are all set to reprise their roles.
Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H. Min all feature.
The mark the announcement of the new season’s release date the cast have recreated the dance number from season one.
The show is based the on comic book series created and written by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way and is illustrated by Gabriel Bá.