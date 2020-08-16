Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Selling Sunset has taken off on Netflix, with Season 3 being released August 7th.

The cast/employees of the Oppenheim Group are iconic and consist of twins Jason and Brett Oppenheim and their agents.

Agent Christine Quinn revealed that some big changes had taken place at the company, which will likely feature in Season 4 – most notably, that twin Brett has left the group.

“There’s been some drama going down,” Quinn revealed. “Someone has left the brokerage for good and started their own brokerage.”

Brett Oppenheim, has made a big career move and started his own brokerage – Oppenheim Real Estate. It seems that the two brokerages will remain linked but it is inevitable there could be some drama in future episodes.

IMAGE CREDIT: GETTY IMAGES.