Caroline Flack has announced she is standing down as presenter of Love Island after she was charged with assault following a row with her boyfriend Lewis Burton last week.

She broke her silence on Instagram and wrote: “There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations in regard to my personal life. While matters were not as have been reported I am committed to co-operating with the appropriate authorities and I can’t comment further on these matters until the legal process is over.

“However Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly. In order not to detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is stand down from Series 6. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.”

She continued: “And on a really personal level. I have never experienced such kindness and love in my whole life. Not just from friends and family who are always the greatest but also from total strangers who send messages to me offering help and understanding… Please know that I see them and my boyfriend Lewis. I love you x.”

It is unclear if Caroline will return for the summer series of the popular ITV show.

There are also reports a six-figure advertising deal with Polaroid sunglasses is said to be on hold after the ‘private domestic incident’ took place.