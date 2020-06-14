Carole Baskin has been offered a large sum to appear on the next series of “I’m A Celebirty…Get Me Out of Here”.

That’s according to reports in The Sun, that say ITV bosses ‘hope’ the Tiger King star will take up their offer.

A TV source told the publication “Jungle producers have made a formal approach.”

However ITV say “All names at this stage are speculation.”

The ‘Big Cat Rescue’ owner made headlines earlier this month after a judge gave her control of Joe Exotic’s zoo made famous in Netflix series.

Baskin is now the owner of the ‘GW Exotic Animal Memorial Park’ in Garvin County, Oklahoma.

Joe Exotic’s currently serving 22 years in jail for killing five tigers and plotting to have Mrs Baskin killed.