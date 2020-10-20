Tiger King star Carole Baskin’s come out as bisexual.

The 59 year-old told PinkNews she “could just as easily have a wife as a husband”.

She’s been married to Howard since 2004, while her millionaire ex Don Lewis disappeared and was declared legally dead.

Carole rose to fame in the hit Netflix documentary ‘Tiger King’. The feud between Carole and Joe Exotic really escalated throughout the series.

A big part of their feud was due to Exotic accusing Carole of feeding her ex husband Don Lewis to the tigers.

The two married in 1991, but in 1997, Lewis mysteriously disappeared without even a note. While on record, Lewis was declared legally dead in 2002, he was never found.

Naturally, everyone looks to their spouse when people disappear. No charges were set against Baskin for Lewis’s disappearance, but that didn’t stop Exotic from constantly accusing Baskin of murdering her husband.

Since finding fame she joined the cast of the 2020 series Dancing With The Stars. Baskin was the second celebrity to be eliminated from the show. Goodbye, all you cool cats and kittens.