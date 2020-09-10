Tiger King’s Carole Baskin is going to do her first performance on Dancing With The Stars to the song Eye Of The Tiger.

She’s told E! News that she’s asked the costume department for ‘No fur, no feathers, no leather.”

The series, which starts on US TV on Monday, will also feature rapper Nelly, Catfish host Nev Schulman and Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause.

This Autumn will be the show’s 29th season since first premiering in June 2005.

Though the show has been around for quite some time, major changes are in store this year in particular — from the judging lineup to the new host of the series.