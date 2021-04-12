Cardi B has revealed that fans will be left waiting for her second album.

Following the release of “WAP” and “Up” fans are eager to hear more from the Bronx rapper; However Cardi has recently stated that she plans on going away “for a very long time” to complete her new album.

In an interview with XXL Magazine, Cardi said “I feel like at this point, it’s like a timeline that I created. Because last year I was like ‘I gotta put out my album this year’, but then I just stopped working on my album out of nowhere because I feel like the whole COVID thing discouraged me to put out my album.”

Cardi spoke about how the pandemic had dampened her drive to launch the new album as she would rather promote the record in person, rather than virtually. “ Like, there’s no feelings to it, me doing interviews with people through a computer. I want to meet up with people. I want to have a conversation,” she said. Cardi continued by saying “I love album release parties. I would love an album release party in New York. I could have one in Atlanta, but I want one also at home. And I want to see people. I shouldn’t fly out 50 of my friends just so they could be there in Atlanta and then somebody might catch COVID. No. So, it’s just something that I stopped.”

With two singles from the album already released, the 28 year old told the magazine that she now feels she has “no choice but to put out my album this year”. She concluded the interview saying she has scheduled “a week of making sure I handle all my business, making sure everything is good, go to meetings. And then, I’m going away for a very long time to finish my album.” she said.