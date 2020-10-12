Cardi B celebrated her 28th birthday in style in Las Vegas.

The singer has sparked rumours that her marriage to Offset is now back on after he gifted her a Rolls Royce with her daughter, Kulture’s name embroidered on the seats as a birthday gift.

Cardi kissed Offset as he presented the car to her and even twerked on him before giving him a lap dance.

The two were spotted looking cosy together as they packed on the pda by sharing intimate kisses at the end of the night.

This comes only weeks after Cardi filed for divorce from Offset and days after she took to Instagram to reveal she’s “single”.

This is the second time in their three years of marriage that Cardi has threatened divorce but their actions at Cardi’s party has led to speculations there may still be hope for the marriage.

Cardi also revealed she’s landed her own Reebok collaboration.

She says she’s signed a trainers deal which is bound to bring in the big bucks when it launches next month.

She worte “I’m kicking off my birthday weekend by announcing I am dropping my first ever Reebok X Cardi footwera collection”