Cape worn by Christopher Reeve's Superman sells for record $193,750 at auction

By Greg Murphy

One of the iconic red cape worn by Christopher Reeve in the classic Superman film sold for $193,740 (€173,688).

The prop, sold at Julian’s Auctions in Los Angeles, California, set a new record for the most expensive superhero cape sold at auction.

The cape was previously part of a world-wide contest promoting the movie’s release in 1979, the grand prize of which was one of six original capes.

Other highlights of the auction included Dan Aykroyd’s jumpsuit from Ghostbusters II, worn by his character Raymond Stantz, selling for $32,000.

Two Frank Sinatra oil paintings, signed “Sinatra/’65” ($75,000) and “Sinatra 53” ($21,250), and a Maltese Falcon statuette from the Warner Bros prop department ($8,125) also made the billing.

A number of Star Trek props, artefacts and costumes worn by casts from the different series were also sold at the auction including:

A dress uniform worn by Captain Jean Luc Picard in The Next Generation ($28,000);

Leonard Nimoy’s Romulan costume worn by Spock in Deep Space Nine ($20,000);

A jumpsuit worn by Deanna Troi, played by Marina Sirtis in The Next Generation ($10,240);

A Klingon Baldric worn by Worf on The Next Generation ($12,800);

Jerry Ryan’s Seven of Nine character costume from Voyager ($12,800).