A Canadian TV Channel cut Donald Trump’s cameo in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

The second film set in the Big Apple that came to cinemas in 1992, included an appearance in the Plaza Hotel from then Billionaire businessman Donald Trump, after Kevin McAllister ended up staying in the famous landmark after he took the wrong flight.

Responding to the decision to cut the US President from the film, Canada’s CBC told Comicbook.com:

“As is often the case with features adapted for television, ‘Home Alone 2’ was edited to allow for commercial time within the format.”

President Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr. didn’t feel the decision was justified and took to Twitter to voice his anger.

‘Pathetic’: Canada’s CBC under fire when Trump’s cameo in ‘Home Alone 2’ disappears from Christmas broadcast https://t.co/zJUij9qrLe — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 26, 2019