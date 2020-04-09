Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are putting their self-isolation time to good use by cheering up sick children.

The couple surprised patients at a children’s hospital with a virtual visit and chatted with some young fans.

In a post on Instagram Camila describes the children they spoke to as: brave and spunky and warriors everyday!

The couple have continuously supported each other’s work since becoming an official couple — so it’s only natural that fans have been shipping them.