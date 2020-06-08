Fans of K-Pop group BTS have matched the band’s one-million-dollar donation to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The hugely popular group had contributed to the campaign over the weekend, and within the first twenty-four hours, BTS fans had already collected almost nine-hundred-thousand-dollars through the hashtag Match A Million on Twitter.

Last week, BTS fans, known as the ARMY, took over the white lives matter hashtag, posting photos and videos to drown out racist posts on social media.


