Fans of K-Pop group BTS have matched the band’s one-million-dollar donation to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The hugely popular group had contributed to the campaign over the weekend, and within the first twenty-four hours, BTS fans had already collected almost nine-hundred-thousand-dollars through the hashtag Match A Million on Twitter.

Last week, BTS fans, known as the ARMY, took over the white lives matter hashtag, posting photos and videos to drown out racist posts on social media.

K-media reported about ARMYs donating to BLM with #MatchAMillion! "After @BTS_twt & BH donated $1 million USD (1.2 billion won) to the Black Lives Matter movement, ARMY all over the world donated the same amount, exceeding $1M on the same day, according to @OneInAnARMY." (+) https://t.co/44eu7d5yzk — K-Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) June 8, 2020