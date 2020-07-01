Pierce Brosnan says he has “no regret” over his departure from the role of James Bond.

The Irish actor played Bond in four films between 1995 and 2002 – GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, and Die Another Day.

Brosnan says he wanted to make one more but producers announced Daniel Craig as his replacement in 2004, informing the Meath native over the phone, which he recalls left him feeling like he’d been “kicked to the kerb”.

But now, the 67 year-old is adamant “there’s no regret … I do not let regret come into my world … It just leads to more misery and more regrets.

“Once you’re branded as a Bond, it’s with you for ever, so you better make peace with it and understand that when you walk through those doors and pick up the mantle of playing James Bond.”