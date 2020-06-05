The cast of the television show “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” has made a 100,000 donation to the National Bail Fund Network.

Dan Goor, one of the creators of the hit TV series, took to Twitter to make the announcement and to “condemn” the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died on 25th May at the hands of police.

Derek Chauvin has since been charged with murder for Floyd’s death and the video, which has been seen millions of times, has sparked protests around the world.

“The cast and showrunner of ‘Brooklyn 99’ condemn the murder of George Floyd and support the many people who are protesting police brutality nationally.

“Together we have made a $100,000 donation to The National Bail Fund Network.

“We encourage you to look up your local bail fund: the National Bail Fund Network is an organization that can lead you to them. #blacklivesmatter.”

Stephanie Beatriz, who stars on the show as Detective Rosa Diaz, made an additional donation to the fund and urged any actors who portray police officers on television to do the same.

“I’m an actor who plays a detective on tv,” she tweeted.

“If you currently play a cop? If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop? I’ll let you do the math.”

The TV series has previously spoken out about the lack of equality for black people in America.

Episode 20 in season 4, called Moo Moo, showed blatantly the differences for a black person to walk down the street in comparison to a white person.

Terry Crews, who plays Seargent Terry Jeffords in the show, made a statement on Twitter to condemn the death of George Floyd.

“The murder of George Floyd has forced me to search my heart to find out what more I can do, as a human being, as a citizen, and more specifically as a Black man, to ensure our community can not only survive but thrive in this new world.

“Whites have always had privilege in a society that has systemic racism built in, a fact that has been proven over and over again with the senseless deaths of unarmed Black men and women— with no one being held accountable.

“But I also see that I am privileged as man, in a society that also has sexism built in. This privilege carries over into my community as a Black man in relationship with Black women.

“It is in this light I want to make further amends with Black women, and in particular

@itsgabrielleu

for not recognizing the privilege I have – especially in the workplace- and adding this fact to my earlier apology.

“If we are to move forward as a people we must do the work required to heal the relationships in our community first. To whom much is given, much is required. I have a huge responsibility —and I vow to honor it.

