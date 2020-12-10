Brooklyn Beckham and fiancée Nicola Peltz(above) have signed a pre-nuptial agreement ahead of their 2022 wedding.

The couple is said to have signed the agreement in order to protect their families’ fortunes.

Brooklyn’s parents, David & Victoria, are jointly worth an estimated €369 million. However even their vast fortune pales in comparison to the Peltz family, as Nicola’s father , Nelson is worth approximately €1.2 billion.

A source told The Sun newspaper that the couple’s decision to sign a pre-nup was mutual; Brooklyn Beckham in particular has had experiences of girls desperate to get in on the Beckham name, so the Beckhams are very happy that Nicola loves him for who he is, rather than what he’s worth.

While the couple have had to postpone their wedding from September 2021 to 2022, they are still celebrating their engagement, and are spending Christmas time in New York with Nicola’s family