Britney Spears has suffered a lockdown disaster after burning down her home gym.

She confessed to accidentally leaving 2 burning candles lit in the exercise room. While on Instagram, Britney reassured fans that no one got hurt and she still has some equipment left.

The 38-year-old singer added that “by the Grace of God the alarm went off” and nobody got hurt during the serious incident.

Here instagram stories and post revealed more detail of the incident. She said “I am in my gym right now, I haven’t been here in six months because I burned my gym down…” she says matter of fact, adding: “I had two candles and one thing led to another and I burned it down.”

The mom-of-two then posted a two-minute workout video without offering fans any further details.

She captioned the post: “It was an accident… but yes… I burnt it down.

Last year, Brit told fans she was working hard to slim down saying: ‘I’ve been working really hard to loose [sic] weight … and for me 3 pounds is like 7 pounds it’s a lot.’

The comments were made alongside pictures of her home gym before the fire.