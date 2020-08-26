Britney Spears reportedly filed a request to permanently change her conservator in California courts

A conservator is a person designated to protect the interests of an incompetent individual, and Britney’s father Jamie was appointed her conservator in 2008 following her hospitalisation for psychiatric illness(Daily Mail)

However Britney’s father Jamie fell temporarily ill last year, and Britney’s care manager Jodi Montgomery was appointed her conservator temporarily

Britney is now allegedly seeking to make this appointment permanent and there have been accusations her father and his team have overworking the pop superstar, particularly during her Las Vegas residency

There has even been a #FreeBritney movement around the singer’s conservatorship since last year, whereby fans have been calling for it to end altogether.

A court order has now asked that everyone responsible for managing singer Britney Spears’ financial affairs, medical care and personal be subjected to a “thorough investigation”

A California judge has appointed a probate court investigator to take a look at “all the players” involved in the 37-year-old pop star’s conservatorship case and put together a report to be presented at the singer’s next hearing in September.