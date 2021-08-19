By Michelle Heffernan,

BRITNEY Spears has explained why she posted numerous topless photos of herself over the last two days.

On Monday the singer shared eight photos of herself wearing only underwear and cowboy boots, writing “No guys..I didn’t get a boob job in just a week, nor am I pregnant… I have boobs in these pics cause I devoured food”.

On Tuesday the singer followed this with four versions of the same topless photo, showing Britney wearing denim shorts and covering her breasts with her hands.

In her first post, Britney shared a long message of her thoughts on nudity and baring her body.

“I am a woman …. a beautiful … sensitive woman who needs to look at myself in my purest form!!! No … I’m not going to do topless pics for the rest of my life cause that would get boring.

“But it sure as hell helps when you need to be enlightened!!!!”, wrote the Toxic singer.

It is believed the posts may be a response to rumors the 39-year-old has undergone breast enhancement surgery.

The post follows the news that Britney’s father has stepped down from his role in her conservatorship