Britney Spears’ father has agreed to step down from his long time role as conservator of his daughter’s estate.

Jamie Spears says he doesn’t want a “public battle” with the singer, who’s previously described the legal arrangement controlling her affairs as humiliating and abusive.

He says he’s been the target of “unjustified attacks” but is preparing for an “orderly transition”.

In court papers filed on Thursday in response to the star’s petition, Mr Spears’ lawyer said he would be “in a position to step aside” when certain matters were resolved.

He said Jamie Spears had been “the unremitting target of unjustified attacks” and did not believe “a public battle with his daughter… would be in her best interests”.

The move was welcomed by Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart, who called it a “vindication” for his client.