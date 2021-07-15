Britney Spears has won the right to choose her own lawyer in her latest conservatorship court battle in Los Angeles.

Spears phoned back into a Los Angeles court just three weeks after her explosive testimony which peaked worldwide interest in the case.

In yesterday’s hearing, Judge Brenda Penny accepted the resignation of the ‘womanizer’ singer’s previous attorney and signaled she would accept the 39-year-old’s new choice, Mathew Rosengart, to represent her.

Spears celebrated with post on Instagram, thanking her fans for supporting her.

Alongside videos of her riding a horse and doing cartwheels, the singer said: “Coming along, folks … coming along !!!!! New with real representation today … I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!!

“Thank you to my fans who are supporting me … You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!!

Britney also used the now infamous hashtag #FreeBritney in the post.

The #FreeBritney movement has long called for the conservatorship to be terminated.

Previously, a judge in Los Angeles denied Britney Spears’ request to have her father removed as her conservator.

In court testimony, the singer said Jamie Spears controls many of her personal and financial decisions, and described it as “abusive”.

Mr Spears claims she is vulnerable to fraud and says he saved her from financial ruin.

Following the star’s evidence, in which she alleged she was given medication without her consent, her father filed a petition to investigate her claims.

His team asked the court to “investigate the veracity of the allegations made”, which he has repeatedly denied, saying he only wants the best for his daughter.