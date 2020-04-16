Britney Spears has hailed her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake a genius.
She posted a video to Instagram in which she is dancing to his 22018 song ‘Filthy’.
She captioned the post saying she knows they had one of the world’s biggest break ups twenty years ago but that he is still a genius.
View this post on Instagram
This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you're supposed to do these days 😅😅😅💃!!!!! As you can see I’m not really dancing folks …… I’m just very bored 🙄. PS I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT ✨ !!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT'S GOOD 😜 !!!!!!
Our pre- teen selves are rejoicing at this long overdue reconciliation.
Justin Timberlake commented on the post with a laughing face and two hands in the air emojis.#Entertainment #Showbiz