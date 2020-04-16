Britney Spears has hailed her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake a genius.

She posted a video to Instagram in which she is dancing to his 22018 song ‘Filthy’.

She captioned the post saying she knows they had one of the world’s biggest break ups twenty years ago but that he is still a genius.

Our pre- teen selves are rejoicing at this long overdue reconciliation.

Justin Timberlake commented on the post with a laughing face and two hands in the air emojis.