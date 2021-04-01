Britney Spears has given a reaction to the Framing Britney documentary, telling her Instagram followers that it left her crying for weeks.

On Tuesday this week the pop icon uploaded a video of herself dancing to the Aerosmith song “Crazy”. Underneath she wrote a lengthy caption which described her emotional response to the documentary: “I didn’t watch the documentary,” she wrote, “but from what I did see of it , I was embarrassed by the light they put me in.” She added “I cried for two weeks and well… I still cry sometimes.”

Although her response was emotional, the post focused on her love for dancing and finding her own joy. “For my sanity I need to dance,” she wrote. “My life has always been very speculated … watched … and judged really my whole life !!!…I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy … love … and happiness !!!!The post also included Britney saying dancing helps her to “feel wild and human and alive.” She concluded “I’m not here to be perfect … perfect is boring … I’m here to pass on kindness.”

Fans immediately rallied messages of support around the star on the social media app. One commented “The documentary helped people to realise you are a HUMAN with true struggles and feelings…Please don’t be ashamed. Be Proud. You’re amazing”. Socialite and former party pal Paris Hilton also commented: “Love you sweet beautiful angel”