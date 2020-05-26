Britney Spears self-isolated for two weeks in order to see her sons.

According to TMZ , after Britney visited family in Louisiana at the end of April, ex-husband Kevin Federline insisted the singer quarantine for at least two weeks before seeing Sean (14) and Jayden (13).

It’s believed Federline, who was married to Spears between 2004 and 2007, has been homeschooling the teenagers since the middle of March, when schools closed.

Apparently, Britney had no issues with the request and went into isolation after her trip. We believe she has seen the boys twice since then – with both visits lasting only a couple hours.