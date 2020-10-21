There’s a furious gender pay row going on between the Britain’s Got Talent judges.

There are claims that the men on the panel get more than double what the women get.

Reportedly, Simon Cowell earns around two and a half million, David Walliams gets one and a half million, while Amanda Holden gets seven hundred thousand and Alesha Dixon gets four hundred and fifty thousand pounds for being part of BGT.

Sources close to Simon say he was unaware of the pay discrepancy and will make moves to get his co-stars payrises.

In 1970 the Equal Pay Act in the UK made it illegal to pay sexes different amounts for the same job, but research last April showed eight out of 10 public sector bodies paid men more than women.